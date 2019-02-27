D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 1 March 2019 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Joshua Ashton, the developer working for CodeWeavers who had been working on "DXUP" as a Direct3D 9/10 to D3D11 translation layer so that the output could be fed to DXVK for running on Vulkan is now developing the "D9VK" project.

D9VK is a fork of the DXVK code-base adding Direct3D 9 to Vulkan support directly. Two days ago he began committing his work to the D9VK repository on GitHub. The DXVK code-base is based on the v1.0 state of the project with so far having a few dozen patches on top for working out the initial Direct3D 9 bits. It's unclear if this is intended as a temporary fork or if ultimately the plan will be to try to merge back with DXVK, assuming upstream is interested.

Joshua's DXUP repository meanwhile hasn't been touched in about a month, so D9VK would seem to be his new primary focus.

This all comes while CodeWeavers has expressed interest recently in adding Vulkan support to WineD3D albeit at least as of a few weeks ago not engaging with DXVK.

It will be interesting to see where D9VK heads though at its stage today doesn't appear to be yet ready for primetime in handling Direct3D 9 Windows games though given the rate of these Direct3D-over-Vulkan translation layers I wouldn't be surprised if it's working well soon, especially with D9VK being based on the already mature DXVK code-base. Exciting times ahead for Linux gamers!
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Raptor Engineering Helping To Improve POWER Support In Wine, Eyes Hangover
FAudio Lands In Wine For New XAudio2 Re-Implementation
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM
Wine-Staging 4.2 Released - Now Less Than 800 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 4.2 Released With Unicode String Normalization & ECC Crypto Key Support
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros