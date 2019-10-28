Building off yesterday's DXVK 1.4.4 release, D9VK 0.30 is out as the similar project that implements the Direct3D 9 API atop Vulkan.
D9VK 0.30 re-bases its code atop DXVK 1.4.4 and has performance improvements via locking changes, avoiding the throwing out of D3DUSAGE_DYNAMIC buffers, supporting discard on non-dynamic resources, other locking changes, and other work.
D9VK 0.30 also implements various other Direct3D features previously unsupported, has experimental shader predication support, more efficient hazard tracking, fakes AMD GPU usage for CS:GO to bypass NVAPI usage, and has fixes specific to Halo 2. There is also the usual variety of bug fixing that's taken place.
More details on D9VK 0.30 via GitHub.
2 Comments