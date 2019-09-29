Joining DXVK 1.4.1 with a new release this weekend is D9VK 0.22 as the similar project achieving faster Direct3D 9 performance over Wine/Proton via translating the API calls to Vulkan.
With D9VK 0.21 having been released less than one week ago, this isn't the biggest release in recent times, but in fact quite small. There is support for GetSoftwareVertexProcessing / SetSoftwareVertexProcessing for software-based vertex processing with D3D9 but the rest of the D9VK 0.22 changes amount to fixes.
Fixed up in D9VK 0.22 is a rendering bug for The Sims 2, a regression to D9VK where full constant uploads were not working, some games giving warnings over out-of-date drivers, and D9VK now properly retails an invalid call error when trying to create textures using unsupported formats.
More details on this petite "Kero Kero" release of D9VK via GitHub.
1 Comment