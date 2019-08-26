Joshua Ashton has released D9VK 0.20 "Frog Cookie" as the newest version of this project mapping Direct3D 9 over Vulkan to help improve the Windows gaming on Linux experience.
As is commonly the case for these different Direct3D over Vulkan translation layers, D9VK 0.20 brings more performance improvements. There are various optimizations, no longer using device local memory for shader constant buffers, and other performance improvements.
More D3D9 functionality has also been wired up including different options, caching of monitor information, various texture features, async present, presentation regions, and more.
D9VK 0.20 also is bringing new fixed function lighting support and other fixed function features along with various bug fixes throughout.
More details on D9VK 0.20 over at GitHub.
7 Comments