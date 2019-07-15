D9VK 0.13f Brings Extra Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 15 July 2019 at 02:22 PM EDT. 5 Comments
It was just earlier this month that D9VK 0.13 was released with new features while now a "0.13f" Hypnofrog release is available in pre-release form.

The D9VK 0.13f release is bringing improved return codes, refactored adapter code, very basic border color support, texture coordinate index support for D9VK's fixed function support, various new shader features, and a wide variety of fixes and other low-level improvements.

More details on the D9VK 0.13f changes via today's announcement on GitHub.
