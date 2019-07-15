It was just earlier this month that D9VK 0.13 was released with new features while now a "0.13f" Hypnofrog release is available in pre-release form.
The D9VK 0.13f release is bringing improved return codes, refactored adapter code, very basic border color support, texture coordinate index support for D9VK's fixed function support, various new shader features, and a wide variety of fixes and other low-level improvements.
More details on the D9VK 0.13f changes via today's announcement on GitHub.
