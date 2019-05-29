D9VK 0.12 Released With Rewritten Texture Code, Many Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 May 2019 at 03:58 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Joshua Ashton has just released D9VK 0.12 of his project mapping Direct3D 9 functionality on top of Vulkan for accelerating Windows/Wine games.

D9VK has made a fairly rapid ascent since it began just months ago and saw its first release just earlier this month at version 0.10. Now for ending out May, D9VK 0.12 is now available.

The D9VK 0.12 release brings rewritten texture handling code that should be much faster and more correct, changes around the presentation and swap-chain code, contiguous surface allocation support helping out a number of games, optimized image views, and other work and other optimizations.

More details on all of the changes to find with D9VK 0.12 can be found via the just posted release announcement.
