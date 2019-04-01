D9VK as a reminder is the open-source project implementing Direct3D 9 over Vulkan for accelerating Windows games running under Wine/Proton on Linux. D9VK today had its second release.
Less than a week ago was the inaugural D9VK release while out this Sunday evening is D9VK 0.11.
Version 0.11 of D9VK brings performance improvements in the form of rewritten buffer code, more aggressive flushing and matching the semantics of D3D11, query changes, partial clears, cube render targets / depth stencils, and other bits.
D9VK 0.11 also has functionality bits around memory tracking and out-of-memory reporting, various shader fixes, and other corrections.
D9VK is progressing quite well for being a young project at trying to run Direct3D 9 games faster than the likes of WineD3D that instead currently convert to OpenGL.
More details on D9VK over on GitHub.
