SUSE's D-Installer Taking Shape As New Web-Based Linux Distro Installer

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 21 July 2022 at 05:15 AM EDT. 10 Comments
SUSE --
In addition to Red Hat being busy working on their new web-based Anaconda installer for future Fedora and RHEL releases, SUSE engineers have also been pursuing their own web-based installer built atop YaST. D-Installer 0.4 was released recently as the latest improvements on that front.

SUSE announced at the start of the year they were developing D-Installer as a new web-based installer and leveraging YaST and could be complementary to their CLI and Qt based install front-ends. Back in March was a public experimental release of D-Installer while since then they have continued making progress.


SUSE D-Installer 0.4


With the new D-Installer 0.4 there is now a multi-process architecture around this installer, support for installing multiple products so the user can choose between say openSUSE Tumbleweed / Leap Micro / Leap at install-time, and a simplified workflow. Below are some videos courtesy of SUSE showing off the installer in action, still in its early form:



Over on the YaST blog they also note they are developing "Iguana" as a new early-stage (open)SUSE effort that is a minimal Linux environment capable of executing D-Installer and can grab/execute basic executing containers. Iguana right now is in early stage of development and a tentative name for this basic platform.
10 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Announces "First Class" Support For The Nim Programming Language
SUSE's Adaptable Linux Platform Considers Requiring AVX-Capable x86_64 CPUs
openSUSE Leap 15.4 Released
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4 Released - Switches To NVIDIA's Open Kernel Driver, Adds AMD SEV-ES
openSUSE Leap 15.4 Nears Release, RCs Now Available
openSUSE Tumbleweed Jumps To The Newly-Released GCC 12 Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware