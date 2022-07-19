SUSE's D-Installer Taking Shape As New Web-Based Linux Distro Installer
In addition to Red Hat being busy working on their new web-based Anaconda installer for future Fedora and RHEL releases, SUSE engineers have also been pursuing their own web-based installer built atop YaST. D-Installer 0.4 was released recently as the latest improvements on that front.
SUSE announced at the start of the year they were developing D-Installer as a new web-based installer and leveraging YaST and could be complementary to their CLI and Qt based install front-ends. Back in March was a public experimental release of D-Installer while since then they have continued making progress.
SUSE D-Installer 0.4
With the new D-Installer 0.4 there is now a multi-process architecture around this installer, support for installing multiple products so the user can choose between say openSUSE Tumbleweed / Leap Micro / Leap at install-time, and a simplified workflow. Below are some videos courtesy of SUSE showing off the installer in action, still in its early form:
Over on the YaST blog they also note they are developing "Iguana" as a new early-stage (open)SUSE effort that is a minimal Linux environment capable of executing D-Installer and can grab/execute basic executing containers. Iguana right now is in early stage of development and a tentative name for this basic platform.
