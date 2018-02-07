D-Bus Broker 10 Released

What you won't find landing in the current in-development Linux 4.16 kernel is BUS1, the in-kernel IPC mechanism built out of the failure of KDBUS to reach the mainline kernel. While BUS1 isn't ready for mainline yet, D-Bus Broker continues moving along as a D-Bus compatible message bus delivering higher performance and reliability.
Over the past year D-Bus Broker has been coming together as a more performant and reliable user-space-based D-Bus implementation at least until if/when BUS1 takes over. Today marks the tenth release of D-Bus Broker.
D-Bus Broker v10 is now available. This release has some fixes, code clean-ups, and also various performance improvements. D-Bus Broker development continues to be led by David Herrmann and Tom Gundersen.
