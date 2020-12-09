Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 December 2020 at 04:06 PM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game will run on Linux on launch day by means of Steam Play!

In an unexpected but pleasant surprise, there is support in the just-released Proton 5.13-4 for this game set to be released tomorrow. Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game developed by CD Projekt and powered by their REDengine 4. This open-world game is releasing on Windows tomorrow (10 December) and will work in conjunction with this Wine downstream that powers Steam Play.

The Proton 5.13-4 was released with the sole change of Cyberpunk 2077 now being playable. The support requires AMD Radeon graphics and be using Mesa 20.1-devel Git.


Cyberpunk 2077 on Windows requires a Core i7 4790 / Ryzen 3 3200G or better, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon R9 Fury Graphics, and DirectX 12.
4 Comments
Related News
SDL 2.0.14 Being Prepared With OS/2 Support, PS5 DualSense + Xbox Series X Controllers
Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes
Syscall User Dispatch Appears Destined For Linux 5.11 To Help Windows Games On Linux
DXVK 1.7.3 Released With Fixes, Support For New DXGI Interfaces
Unigine 2.13 Continues Enhancing Their OpenGL Engine While Still Porting To Vulkan
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.0 Enters Alpha With Parallel Downloads Support
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
GNOME's Mutter 40 Alpha Released With Big Improvements
Mesa 20.3 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Graphics Drivers