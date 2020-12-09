The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game will run on Linux on launch day by means of Steam Play!
In an unexpected but pleasant surprise, there is support in the just-released Proton 5.13-4 for this game set to be released tomorrow. Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game developed by CD Projekt and powered by their REDengine 4. This open-world game is releasing on Windows tomorrow (10 December) and will work in conjunction with this Wine downstream that powers Steam Play.
The Proton 5.13-4 was released with the sole change of Cyberpunk 2077 now being playable. The support requires AMD Radeon graphics and be using Mesa 20.1-devel Git.
Cyberpunk 2077 on Windows requires a Core i7 4790 / Ryzen 3 3200G or better, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon R9 Fury Graphics, and DirectX 12.
