Radeon "Cyan Skillfish" Navi 1x APU Submitted For Linux 5.15 Plus Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 July 2021 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD driver engineers have submitted their latest batch of AMDGPU feature updates to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window opening up in about one month's time. With this latest pull request the big addition is the new "Cyan Skillfish" GPU support.

Posted earlier this month were Linux graphics driver patches for "Cyan Skillfish", which is the Navi 1x graphics in an APU form factor. Yes, forthcoming Navi 1x APU/SoC rather than Navi 2x or the many Vega-based APUs out there. Details on what "Cyan Skillfish" ultimately maps to remains to be confirmed beyond being an RDNA(1) part.

Beyond this week's AMDGPU pull request having the Cyan Skillfish initial enablement, there are many fixes and optimizations. There are fixes concerning GPU overclocking around suspend/resume, backlight fixes for notebooks, a rework to the USB power delivery firmware updates, HDMI FreeSync fixes, SMU error handling fixes, PCIe link handling fixes, and also VCN power-down fixes. There are also fixes for recent GPU enablement work for Yellow Carp and Beige Goby. On the optimization front, there is GPUVM TLB improvements within AMDKFD code.

This week's new code churn measures in at 8.2k lines of new code and 4.8k deletions. We'll see over the next week or so what more code AMD is looking to land on the Radeon side for Linux 5.15.
