Crust Drops Paywall For Open-Source CRM Alternative To Salesforce

The Crust CRM suite that aims to compete with Salesforce has been open-source under an Apache 2.0 license but now its paywall has been dropped to make it more compelling as a free software CRM suite.
Crust 2020.06 released today and adds new reporting to the suite, new options, better record exporting, and a variety of other improvements.
Fundamentally though the biggest change is removing the paywall for all of their Crust software components, including their messaging component that can be seen as an open-source alternative to Slack, Crust CRM Suite as the "open-source Salesforce alternative", and case/application management offerings as well.
Details on the Crust software updates and paywall removal via Crust.tech. Their GitHub repository, however, hasn't seen any commits now in almost one month so it doesn't look like they have actually volleyed their latest open-source code yet.
