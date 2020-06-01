Crust Drops Paywall For Open-Source CRM Alternative To Salesforce
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 30 June 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Crust CRM suite that aims to compete with Salesforce has been open-source under an Apache 2.0 license but now its paywall has been dropped to make it more compelling as a free software CRM suite.

Crust 2020.06 released today and adds new reporting to the suite, new options, better record exporting, and a variety of other improvements.

Fundamentally though the biggest change is removing the paywall for all of their Crust software components, including their messaging component that can be seen as an open-source alternative to Slack, Crust CRM Suite as the "open-source Salesforce alternative", and case/application management offerings as well.

Details on the Crust software updates and paywall removal via Crust.tech. Their GitHub repository, however, hasn't seen any commits now in almost one month so it doesn't look like they have actually volleyed their latest open-source code yet.
1 Comment
Related News
LuxCore 2.4 Beta Brings Big Changes For This Open-Source Physically Based Renderer
Flatpak 1.8 Released For This Leading Linux App Sandboxing / Distribution Tech
Blender 2.83 Released With OpenVDB Support, Initial OpenXR Integration
Monado 0.2 OpenXR Runtime Brings Multi-Layer Support, New Controller Support
FSF Now Offering Video Conferencing Service To Its Members
Zstd 1.4.5 Released With 5~10% Faster Decompression For x86_64, 15~50% For ARM64
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs