Crust Drops Paywall For Open-Source CRM Alternative To Salesforce

The Crust CRM suite that aims to compete with Salesforce has been open-source under an Apache 2.0 license but now its paywall has been dropped to make it more compelling as a free software CRM suite.Crust 2020.06 released today and adds new reporting to the suite, new options, better record exporting, and a variety of other improvements.Fundamentally though the biggest change is removing the paywall for all of their Crust software components, including their messaging component that can be seen as an open-source alternative to Slack, Crust CRM Suite as the "open-source Salesforce alternative", and case/application management offerings as well.Details on the Crust software updates and paywall removal via Crust.tech Their GitHub repository , however, hasn't seen any commits now in almost one month so it doesn't look like they have actually volleyed their latest open-source code yet.