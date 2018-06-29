Croteam Incubator's IHRB Gets Linux Support

If you are looking for a new Linux-native game to enjoy this weekend, the Croteam Incubator project I Hate Running Backwards is now available.
I Hate Running Backwards is a top-down shooter that was developed by Binx Interactive and produced by Croteam. The game is powered by the Unity Engine. The game was released last month while today the native Linux port has been released.
Croteam announced the "IHRB" Linux release today that is aligned with the game's v1.1.0 "mega update".
The game is currently on sale via Steam for just under $10 USD.
