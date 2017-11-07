CrossOver Now Lets You Run Windows Apps On Chrome OS

CodeWeavers has now announced the availability of their Wine-powered CrossOver software for Chrome OS.
CrossOver for Chrome OS allows you to run Windows games/applications on Google's Chromebook/Chromebox devices. CrossOver is available via the Google Play store on Chrome OS.
CrossOver Chrome OS also supports the Google Admin Console in making this readied for running enterprise Windows software on Chrome OS.
This CrossOver on Chrome OS is currently considered beta and is working for Microsoft Office and other popular programs at this time.
More details via the CodeWeavers' announcement and the software is available via the Google Play Store.
