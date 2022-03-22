CrossOver 21.2 Released With Fixes For Halo: Master Chief, Microsoft Office 365 On Linux

CodeWeavers is out today with CrossOver 21.2 as the newest version of their commercial downstream based on Wine that offers Windows application and game support across Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS.
Crossover 21.2 carries more than 300 patches from upstream Wine around WineD3D and many other fixes. Notable for CodeWeavers customers with CrossOver 21.2 is audio support now for Halo: Master Chief Collection on macOS and Linux, Linux/ChromeOS rendering fixes for Microsoft Office 365, and various other application support enhancements.
More information on CrossOver 21.2 via the release announcement this morning on CodeWeavers.com.
