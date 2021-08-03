CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 21 - Rebased On Wine 6.0

CodeWeavers has announced the release of CrossOver 21.0 as the latest major update to their commercial software powered by Wine for running Windows games and applications on Linux and macOS.
With CrossOver 21.0 the software has been re-based against Wine 6.0 that in turn provides "thousands of improvements", including the initial Vulkan back-end work around WineD3D. CrossOver 21.0 also delivers on Xbox and PlayStation controller improvements under macOS, dark mode support on macOS, and various Microsoft Office 2016 and Office 365 fixes for running on Linux. CrossOver 21.0 also provides faster start-up times under Linux and Chrome OS.
More details on CrossOver 21.0 can be found via CodeWeavers.com.
