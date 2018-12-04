A new feature release of CodeWeavers' Wine-based CrossOver software for Linux and macOS is now available.
The CrossOver 18.1 release for Linux users brings support for Microsoft Visio 2016, the diagramming and vector graphics software that is part of Microsoft Office. Visio 2019 is available as of two months back, but Visio 2016 is currently the latest release working properly under Linux thanks to CodeWeavers.
CrossOver 18.1 also restores controller support when running Steam under the software on Linux as well as macOS. There are also a number of macOS-specific bug fixes too in the 18.1 milestone.
More details on this commercial software update via CodeWeavers.com.
Add A Comment