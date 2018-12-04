CrossOver 18.1 Released With Visio 2016 On Linux, Restored Controller Support On Steam
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 4 December 2018 at 11:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
A new feature release of CodeWeavers' Wine-based CrossOver software for Linux and macOS is now available.

The CrossOver 18.1 release for Linux users brings support for Microsoft Visio 2016, the diagramming and vector graphics software that is part of Microsoft Office. Visio 2019 is available as of two months back, but Visio 2016 is currently the latest release working properly under Linux thanks to CodeWeavers.

CrossOver 18.1 also restores controller support when running Steam under the software on Linux as well as macOS. There are also a number of macOS-specific bug fixes too in the 18.1 milestone.

More details on this commercial software update via CodeWeavers.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine 3.0.4 Released Ahead Of January's Wine 4.0
Wine-Staging 3.21 Released With A Handful Of New Patches
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Wine 3.21 Released With Better Joystick Support, Updated Android Graphics Support
Wine 3.0.4 Is En Route With New Icons, Dozens Of Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 3.20 Released, Fixes A Four Year Old Rendering Bug
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board