CodeWeavers has rolled out their newest version of their Wine-based commercial software for running Windows programs on Linux and macOS systems.
The primary benefit for Linux users of the newly-minted CrossOver 17.5.0 is support for the latest Microsoft Office 365 as well as better support for Microsoft Office 2016. The Office 2016 support has seen a number of bug fixes for better stability and less crashes.
This update for macOS is particularly significant as it drops the Legacy X Window System support as the program steps towards being fully 64-bit capable on macOS.
More details on CrossOver 17.5 via CodeWeavers.com.
