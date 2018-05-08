CrossOver 17.5 Improves Support For Office 2016 / Office 365
CodeWeavers has rolled out their newest version of their Wine-based commercial software for running Windows programs on Linux and macOS systems.

The primary benefit for Linux users of the newly-minted CrossOver 17.5.0 is support for the latest Microsoft Office 365 as well as better support for Microsoft Office 2016. The Office 2016 support has seen a number of bug fixes for better stability and less crashes.

This update for macOS is particularly significant as it drops the Legacy X Window System support as the program steps towards being fully 64-bit capable on macOS.

More details on CrossOver 17.5 via CodeWeavers.com.
