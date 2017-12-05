CrossOver 17.0 Released, Lets You Run Microsoft Office 2016 On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 December 2017 at 12:11 PM EST. 14 Comments
CodeWeavers has announced the release of their Wine-based CrossOver 17.0 software for macOS and Linux.

CodeWeavers' headline feature with CrossOver 17.0 is support for Microsoft Office 2016, the latest version of Microsoft's office suite. CrossOver 17.0 also features Quicken 2017 support and other updated application support.

Also being advertised with CrossOver 17.0 is support for League of Legends on Linux. But there is no major gaming breakthrough with CrossOver 17.0 with Wine's Direct3D 11 support still settling down and not yet any Direct3D 12 support, which will come later via their new VKD3D project to layer Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.

More details on CrossOver 17.0 can be found via the CodeWeavers announcement. Meanwhile, Wine 3.0 is bringing many features for its open-source release in January of 2018.
