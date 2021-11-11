Arm Cortex-A710 Support Merged Into GCC 12 Compiler

Announced back in May was the Cortex-A710 as the first-generation Armv9 "big" core and successor to the Cortex-A78. The initial Cortex-A710 support is now present in the GCC 12 code compiler.
Last month Armv9 and Cortex-A710 support began landing in the GNU Toolchain, first up with Binutils. This week the GNU Compiler Collection then introduced the -march=armv9-a targeting support and now the Cortex-A710 support has been merged.
This commit from Arm enables the Cortex-A710 support for the GCC 12 compiler with enabling Armv9 and the relevant capabilities of the processor. At least for now the A710 is making use of the older Cortex-A57 cost table / tuning. Presumably as Cortex-A710 SoCs are closer to appearing we'll see the updated tuning for this Armv9 processor with more accurate tuning.
Arm has talked up the Cortex-A710 as offering 30% more power efficiency than the Cortex-A78, up to 10% uplift in performance compared to the A78, and make full use of the Armv9-A architecture. The A710 can be paired with the likes of the Cortex-X2 and Cortex-A510 processors.
The GCC 12 compiler release with all the Armv9 goodies should be out around the start of Q2'2022.
