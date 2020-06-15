Linux Patches Provide Corsair Commander Pro Support For Thermal / Fan / RGB Controller

The Corsair Commander Pro is a controller that offers six 4-pin fan ports with PWM control, two RGB LED channels for RGB LED light strips and fans, and four thermistor inputs. This thermal/cooling/lighting controller is seeing Linux support via a third-party driver.
With Corsair not having ported their Corsair Link software to Linux, an interested user has reverse-engineered the USB protocol and provided support for this controller on Linux via an open-source driver.
This work-in-progress driver jives with the HWMON (hardware monitoring) subsystem and exposes the various tunables and outputs via sysfs.
In its current form the "corsair-cpro" driver for Linux can read fan speeds, read temperature sensors, read voltage values, and write/read PWM values to the controller.
This driver is still under review and didn't make it for Linux 5.8 but for anyone with a Commander Pro you can see the driver in its current form via this patch series.
1 Comment