Turnip Vulkan Driver Continues Maturing, Correctly Rendering More Games

Turnip is the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver aligned with the Freedreno effort for Qualcomm Adreno support. Turnip has been in fairly good shape but fixes and other improvements keep flowing in as new Vulkan games/apps continue to be tested on this open-source Adreno Vulkan driver.
Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev has written a new blog post outlining some of the latest improvements made to this Mesa driver for allowing more Vulkan-powered software to correctly render on this unofficial Qualcomm Linux 3D driver.
Danylo fixed up Genshin Impact with working around some undefined behavior with this game. He also wrote at length on the steps taken to track down and resolve the issues. There is also a new register allocator pending for Turnip to further help this driver.
More details on the latest Turnip open-source Vulkan driver adventures via the Igalia blog. Turnip with the current Mesa code presently exposes Vulkan 1.1. If you've tried Turnip with any Qualcomm Adreno hardware be sure to let us know in the forums about your experience.
It's worth mentioning that this Turnip driver has been in mainline Mesa for two years now and seeing significant contributions from the likes of Google and Igalia. The Turnip driver is usable for many workloads but as shown a lot of software is still being brought-up. Thus important to keep in mind for setting realistic expectations for how long it could take before the open-source Apple M1 Vulkan (and OpenGL) driver stack is ready for reliable use.
1 Comment