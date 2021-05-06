Turnip Vulkan Driver Continues Maturing, Correctly Rendering More Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 May 2021 at 06:40 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Turnip is the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver aligned with the Freedreno effort for Qualcomm Adreno support. Turnip has been in fairly good shape but fixes and other improvements keep flowing in as new Vulkan games/apps continue to be tested on this open-source Adreno Vulkan driver.

Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev has written a new blog post outlining some of the latest improvements made to this Mesa driver for allowing more Vulkan-powered software to correctly render on this unofficial Qualcomm Linux 3D driver.

Danylo fixed up Genshin Impact with working around some undefined behavior with this game. He also wrote at length on the steps taken to track down and resolve the issues. There is also a new register allocator pending for Turnip to further help this driver.

More details on the latest Turnip open-source Vulkan driver adventures via the Igalia blog. Turnip with the current Mesa code presently exposes Vulkan 1.1. If you've tried Turnip with any Qualcomm Adreno hardware be sure to let us know in the forums about your experience.

It's worth mentioning that this Turnip driver has been in mainline Mesa for two years now and seeing significant contributions from the likes of Google and Igalia. The Turnip driver is usable for many workloads but as shown a lot of software is still being brought-up. Thus important to keep in mind for setting realistic expectations for how long it could take before the open-source Apple M1 Vulkan (and OpenGL) driver stack is ready for reliable use.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa 21.1 Released With RADV Variable Rate Shading, More Intel Vulkan Improvements
Mesa Fixes Up The Recent L3 Cache Pinning Rework
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Early Gallium3D Work Has Begun Around Apple's M1 GPU With New "AGX" Driver
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Correctly Rendering... Glxgears
Mesa 21.0.3 + Mesa 21.1-rc2 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive