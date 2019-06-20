Coreboot Adds Support For Apollolake-Powered UP-Squared SBC Maker Board

Coreboot now supports the UP Squared, the new single board computer / maker board based on an Intel Apollo Lake SoC.
Not to be confused with the $35 Atomic Pi Intel SBC that aims to compete directly with the Raspberry Pi, the UP Squared is a higher-tier ~$150 board with more connectivity and options. The UP Squared offers dual Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI / DP, eMMC, mini-PCIe x1, MIPI CSI, 40-pin header, two USB 3.0 ports, and other options. Both Microsoft Windows and an assortment of Linux distributions are supported.
If you are unfamiliar with the UP Squared but want to learn more, visit UP-Board.org.
Adding to the list of capabilities now for this Intel small form factor SBC is the ability to boot with Coreboot. Granted, with being a newer Intel platform, does still require the currently closed-source FSP bits and other components but at least nice to see this as an option to the traditional BIOS/UEFI.
Details on the UP Squared Coreboot port via this review entry.
Add A Comment