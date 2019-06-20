Coreboot Adds Support For Apollolake-Powered UP-Squared SBC Maker Board
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 20 June 2019 at 12:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
Coreboot now supports the UP Squared, the new single board computer / maker board based on an Intel Apollo Lake SoC.

Not to be confused with the $35 Atomic Pi Intel SBC that aims to compete directly with the Raspberry Pi, the UP Squared is a higher-tier ~$150 board with more connectivity and options. The UP Squared offers dual Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI / DP, eMMC, mini-PCIe x1, MIPI CSI, 40-pin header, two USB 3.0 ports, and other options. Both Microsoft Windows and an assortment of Linux distributions are supported.

If you are unfamiliar with the UP Squared but want to learn more, visit UP-Board.org.


Adding to the list of capabilities now for this Intel small form factor SBC is the ability to boot with Coreboot. Granted, with being a newer Intel platform, does still require the currently closed-source FSP bits and other components but at least nice to see this as an option to the traditional BIOS/UEFI.

Details on the UP Squared Coreboot port via this review entry.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
The NSA Is Looking To Contribute To A New x86 Security Feature To Coreboot
Firmware Reverse-Engineering Using NSA Software Continues
Coreboot Project Is Leveraging NSA Software To Help With Firmware Reverse Engineering
System76 Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware For Their Laptops
AMD Zen-Derived Hygon Dhyana Appears To Be Working On Coreboot Support
Coreboot Finally Sees Zen/Ryzen Support In The Form Of Picasso APU Enablement
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit
ZFS On Linux 0.8.1 Brings Many Fixes, Linux 5.2 Compatibility Bits