Open-Source Coreboot Port Working On A Retail Intel Alder Lake MSI Motherboard

Open-source firmware consulting firm 3mdeb announced today their work on bringing Coreboot and the Dasharo open-source firmware distribution to the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 motherboard. Dasharo is the open-source firmware distribution being worked on by 3mdeb. This port is the first publicly available Coreboot port to a retail Alder Lake motherboard compared to the other Coreboot work to date being focused on Intel's reference platforms that aren't available in consumer channels.
Already booting an Ubuntu 20.04 installer on MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 with #Intel #AlderLakeS CPU using @coreboot_org. First Dasharo binary release coming soon with display, USB, and UEFI boot support. pic.twitter.com/rXvHjQhUFL— Dasharo (@Dasharo_com) April 12, 2022
A Dasharo binary release is expected soon with working display support, USB, and UEFI boot functionality for this particular motherboard.
They went on to note in today's announcement, "We looking for feedback from hardware enthusiasts, beta testers, and companies interested in open-source firmware for ADL-based hardware." 3mdeb is establishing a newsletter where they will be documenting more on their Alder Lake Coreboot port to this MSI motherboard. Presumably though this Coreboot port is still contingent upon the relevant Intel FSP binary blobs.
Even if stuck to still relying upon some Intel blobs for initialization, having a Coreboot spin working on a current-generation Intel platform with retail availability is very exciting. The MSI Z690-A PRO WiFi DDR4 motherboard can be found at retailers like Amazon (affiliate link) for about $225 USD. When the binary release of Dasharo is ready, I'll likely pick up a board for testing out this impressive feat.