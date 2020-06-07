Coreboot Ported To A Newer Intel Server Board From Supermicro

The German-based 9elements Cyber Security has ported Coreboot to another newer Intel server motherboard.It's not a latest generation board but still quite recent: Coreboot Git master can now run on the Supermicro X11SCH-F. a motherboard for Intel Coffee Lake / Coffee Lake Refresh CPUs.This board supports not only the Coffee Lake / Coffee Lake Refresh Xeon CPUs but also the Core / Pentium / Celeron CPUs of 8th / 9th Generation as well. This motherboard with the C246 chipset supports up to 128GB of DDDR4 memory, PCIe 3.0 x8 and x16 slots (both limited to x8 speeds), dual Gigabit LAN, and other functionality expected out of a Coffee Lake era board.

The Supermicro X11SCH-F is still available new via retail channels for $270~310 USD.When flashed with Coreboot, the motherboard is successfully running with both Windows and Linux. This is the second Coffee Lake class motherboard ported to Coreboot by 9elements and they say more ports are on the way. Find out more via 9esec.io