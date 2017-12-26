Intel NUC DCP847SKE Now Supported By Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 26 December 2017
If you happen to have an older Sandy Bridge era Intel NUC, it may now supported by mainline Coreboot.

The NUC Board DCP847SKE makes use of the QS77 Express Chipset with a Celeron 847 processor.

This 2013 era NUC now works with Coreboot and nearly all functionality should be working but can be problematic with some RAM modules and the over-current protection for USB ports might not be working.

This is yet another Sandy Bridge era NUC/laptop/system playing nicely with Coreboot with sadly not many newer systems receiving this open-source firmware treatment due to FSP/ME issues and the like.

More details on this latest Coreboot port via Coreboot.org. Other Coreboot-friendly motherboards are outlined via the project's Wiki page. You can also see our other recent Coreboot news for details on new ports and progress.
