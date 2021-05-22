Coreboot Making Progress On Running More Of It In 64-bit Mode
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 16 July 2021 at 05:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Recently in Coreboot Git has been more work on expanding its (experimental) 64-bit mode for execution.

Two weeks ago was a rework to its 64-bit build options for the enabling of the experimental support for building and running Coreboot in 64-bit mode rather than 32-bit. This is irrespective of the OS support but the 32-bit Coreboot builds have traditionally been the focus with more stability/maturity.

In the past two weeks has been work to enabling x86_64 support for more Coreboot components and enabling optional x86_64 support for more hardware platforms like Intel Ironlake, x4x, and others.

Those interested in more details on the latest flow of x86_64 support patches for Coreboot can see the Git activity for more information.
