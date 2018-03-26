Coreboot Picks Up Librem Enhancements, New HP Elitebook Port, Cheza Snapdragon

Coreboot is off to a busy start of the week with a number of notable enhancements having been merged to Git this morning.
The latest batch of Coreboot Git commits today include the following enhancements:
- A new port for the HP Elitebook Folio 9470m. Before getting too excited, the Elitebook Folio 9470m is an older laptop based on Intel Ivy Bridge. This port has been tested with Debian being loaded from SeaBIOS and the Linux payloads.
- SDM845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC support. This few hundred lines of code courtesy of CodeAurora should have the initial Snapdragon 845 support for Coreboot squared away. The SDM845 chip is intended for mobile platforms and features eight Kryo 365 CPU cores, an Adreno 630 graphics processor, X20 LTE modem, 4K UHD display support, and other modern ARM SoC amenities.
- With the Qualcomm 845 SoC code upstream, also added is now Cheza as another new Coreboot port. Cheza is the codename for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 reference board/platform that Google is working on and could end up in a future Chromebook otherwise will be used for enabling other SDM845-based products in the future.
- Intel added KBL-S MCH and some KBL PCH chips, including the Z270, H270, B250, and Q250 chipsets.
- Fixes for the Librem 13 v1/v2 and Librem 15 v3 LPC I/O port. But arguably more interesting is a Purism EC fix for correcting the CPU turbo value set by the embedded controller.
- A fix for handling SpeedStep toggling with Coreboot. This also affects the Librem 13 v2 hardware.
