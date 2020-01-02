Coreboot Seeing Tigerlake + Jasperlake Activity, Experimental Razer Icelake Laptop Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 2 January 2020 at 09:14 AM EST.
Building upon Coreboot Icelake support that has been coming together recently is now the initial Intel support for Jasperlake and Tigerlake. Additionally, when it comes to the Icelake support, there is experimental/work-in-progress support for the Icelake-powered Razer Blade Stealth laptop.

When it comes to Coreboot on laptops generally most work is done on several generations old Intel processors, but over December and already continuing into January are some useful modern CPU support improvements.

Intel has contributed the initial Tigerlake support for their reference vehicle platform (RVP) motherboard, which is based upon the existing Coreboot Icelake code.

Similarly, there is also now the Jasperlake support for its RVP reference platform too.

This goes along with a lot of other recent Icelake code for Coreboot particularly over the month of December.

Not yet mainlined or even proposed for merging at this stage is an experimental port is being done for getting Coreboot/LinuxBoot working on the latest-generation Razer Blade Stealth containing an Icelake processor.


Coreboot developer Mimoja has been working on the initial Coreboot support for the newest Blade Stealth. But it's quite primitive right now in cold boots not working with the embedded controller needing to be kept active, a custom Rustlang loader is currently being used to boot into the Linux kernel with bits from LinuxBoot, etc.

In any case, it's great to see Coreboot support being worked on for a modern high-end laptop with hopefully more Icelake laptops support coming soon. Granted, there still are binary bits involved while we await to hear more if/when Intel is finally providing open-source FSP.
