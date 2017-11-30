Coreboot Picks Up Support For CompuLab's Intense-PC
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 November 2017 at 12:39 PM EST. 4 Comments
If you have one of the industrial-grade Intense-PC computers manufactured by CompuLab, there is now mainline Coreboot support!

Hitting Coreboot just minutes ago was initial support for the CompuLab Intense-PC. Though this isn't for the newer CompuLab IPC3 that we recently tested at Phoronix but rather the original Intense-PC models.


The original Intense-PC line-up that debuted in 2012 makes use of Intel Ivy Bridge processors. It's not the most up-to-date hardware, but seeing this mainline Coreboot support is still better off than some other hardware we find picking up Coreboot support that's much older and further out-of-date. Plus, to applaud CompuLab, their PCs are built like a rock and these original Ivy Bridge PCs should still be alive and kicking. My fanless Intense-PC is still working great after five years and thousands of hours of Linux benchmarking on it by now.


As soon as I can magically find some extra time, I'm quite likely going to try flashing my Intense-PC with this Coreboot Git code... Will certainly write about it and the experience.

Hal Martin who worked out this port has reported that nearly all of the PC's functionality should be working with Coreboot sans the TPM and CompuLab's unique "FACE modules" for the peripheral ports at the front of the system.
