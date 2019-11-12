Coreboot Support Is Being Worked On For Fwupd/LVFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 12 November 2019 at 07:23 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
In making it more easy to update Coreboot system firmware, the ability to update Coreboot via the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) with Fwupd is finally being worked out.

Patrick Rudolph of 9elements Cyber Security has been working on allowing Coreboot firmware updates to happen over LVFS. With Coreboot being open-source and popular among Linux enthusiasts, it's surprisingly taken this long to get a Coreboot plug-in into Fwupd and the other infrastructure work to allow Coreboot updates to happen just as proprietary BIOS updates are increasingly happening through Fwupd+LVFS with the major proprietary BIOS vendors and major OEMs all supporting this Linux firmware updating process.

The effort is still a work-in-progress and also some kernel changes appear to be needed as Linux isn't exposing all of the Coreboot information to user-space that is needed for properly dealing with Coreboot updates.

More details on this effort at 9esec.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
The Mission Of Coreboot - Is It About Open-Source Or Appeasing Hardware Vendors?
Oreboot Is Taking Shape As Rust'ed, Purely Open-Source Focused Coreboot
Thank The NSA For Their Ghidra Software Now Helping Firmware Reverse Engineering
System76 Preparing To Roll Out Their First Coreboot-Enabled Laptop
A Modern Supermicro Kabylake Xeon Motherboard Now Supports Coreboot
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
The FreeBSD Migration To OpenZFS Is Still Looking To Be A Great Change