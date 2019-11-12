Coreboot Support Is Being Worked On For Fwupd/LVFS

In making it more easy to update Coreboot system firmware, the ability to update Coreboot via the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) with Fwupd is finally being worked out.
Patrick Rudolph of 9elements Cyber Security has been working on allowing Coreboot firmware updates to happen over LVFS. With Coreboot being open-source and popular among Linux enthusiasts, it's surprisingly taken this long to get a Coreboot plug-in into Fwupd and the other infrastructure work to allow Coreboot updates to happen just as proprietary BIOS updates are increasingly happening through Fwupd+LVFS with the major proprietary BIOS vendors and major OEMs all supporting this Linux firmware updating process.
The effort is still a work-in-progress and also some kernel changes appear to be needed as Linux isn't exposing all of the Coreboot information to user-space that is needed for properly dealing with Coreboot updates.
More details on this effort at 9esec.io.
