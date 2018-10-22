Coreboot's Flashrom Moves On To Flashing AMD GPUs Up Through Polaris
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 22 October 2018 at 01:35 PM EDT. 11 Comments
Last week I wrote about new patches adding Coreboot Flashrom support for Radeon GPUs for being able to re-program the SPI blocks on AMD graphics processors. Initially that was for old Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 series hardware but now it's moved onto the GCN world.

That reverse engineering work for bringing Radeon support to Flashrom is being done by longtime open-source developer Luc Verhaegen who was involved with the RadeonHD driver effort a decade ago. He's continued working on this SPI chip flashing support in his spare time and has got the code working for GCN hardware now -- most Southern/Sea Islands hardware and even now Polaris.


In total this means Flashrom should be supporting around 240 AMD/ATI graphics processors, according to Luc.

The patches are still being reviewed for upstream Flashrom but for the time being can be found in Luc's development repository. He's still working on bringing up support for the remaining pre-Vega graphics cards.
