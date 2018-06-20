Coreboot Now Supports Directly Booting To A Linux Kernel FIT Image
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 20 June 2018 at 01:42 AM EDT.
Coreboot's latest development code now supports parsing and booting of FIT payloads. FIT in this context is a Flattened Image Tree that leverages DeviceTree.

As of Tuesday in Coreboot Git is handling for booting of FIT payloads, which in turn basically means a Linux kernel image as a payload for Coreboot to boot directly upon hardware initialization.

This is an interesting addition particularly in the ARM space where FIT images have been around for years and supported by U-Boot. This 2013 presentation (PDF) covers more on the generals of FIT.

Now as of this commit, Coreboot mainline can support booting directly to a FIT image of recent versions of the Linux kernel directly while being more catered than the generic Linux payload for Coreboot or first needing to go through a boot-loader supported by Coreboot like GRUB or SeaBIOS and also being more geared for ARM hardware due to the alignment in the DeviceTree usage.
