Coreboot Lands Updated ME_Cleaner, Purism TPM & Other Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 6 April 2018 at 05:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
A number of improvements to Coreboot were merged to Git master overnight.

The latest improvements now in the Coreboot Git tree include:

- ME_Cleaner v1.2 for aiming to strip out and disable the Intel Management Engine support. ME_Cleaner 1.2 adds support for the HAP/AltMeDisable bit, support for selective partition removal, wiping ME6 Ignition firmware images, adding a man page, a new Python setup script, and various other changes.

- The Purism Librem Skylake laptop support now has TPM support following the company recently started shipping all their new laptops with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) present and enabled.

- ThinkPad W520 support is the latest new port in Coreboot. This Lenovo laptop is similar to Coreboot's existing ThinkPad T520 support. For the most part everything should be working with the notable exception of DisplayPort and VGA outputs.

- Coffeelake FSP headers were updated for the Intel Firmware Support Package. There was also a Cannonlake FSP header update to Coreboot on Thursday.

- Coreboot can now toggle VT-d and VMX support for next-gen Intel Cannonlake processors.

Overall, development activity around Coreboot seems to remain as vibrant as ever!
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot Picks Up Librem Enhancements, New HP Elitebook Port, Cheza Snapdragon
Intel BayTrail Gets Minor Graphics Improvement On Coreboot, Now Supports OpRegion
Purism Releases Updated Coreboot Images For Their Laptops
A Cloud/Hosting Provider Is Using Coreboot On Thousands Of Servers
New Coreboot Frame-Buffer Driver For The Linux Kernel
Coreboot 4.7 Released With 47 More Motherboards Supported, AMD Stoney Ridge
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD