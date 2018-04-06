Coreboot Lands Updated ME_Cleaner, Purism TPM & Other Updates

A number of improvements to Coreboot were merged to Git master overnight.
The latest improvements now in the Coreboot Git tree include:
- ME_Cleaner v1.2 for aiming to strip out and disable the Intel Management Engine support. ME_Cleaner 1.2 adds support for the HAP/AltMeDisable bit, support for selective partition removal, wiping ME6 Ignition firmware images, adding a man page, a new Python setup script, and various other changes.
- The Purism Librem Skylake laptop support now has TPM support following the company recently started shipping all their new laptops with the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) present and enabled.
- ThinkPad W520 support is the latest new port in Coreboot. This Lenovo laptop is similar to Coreboot's existing ThinkPad T520 support. For the most part everything should be working with the notable exception of DisplayPort and VGA outputs.
- Coffeelake FSP headers were updated for the Intel Firmware Support Package. There was also a Cannonlake FSP header update to Coreboot on Thursday.
- Coreboot can now toggle VT-d and VMX support for next-gen Intel Cannonlake processors.
Overall, development activity around Coreboot seems to remain as vibrant as ever!
