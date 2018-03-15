Intel BayTrail Gets Minor Graphics Improvement On Coreboot, Now Supports OpRegion

While there doesn't appear to be too many Intel BayTrail users out there running systems with Coreboot, this generation of hardware that's been a bit notorious with Linux users due to varying issues can now find at least a bit better graphics support with the latest Coreboot code.
The latest Coreboot Git code now has IGD OpRegion support for BayTrail. IGD OpRegion is a unified communication transport mechanism replacing INT 10h calls from the system BIOS and graphics driver with a new standard for easily extracting graphics/display-related information from the firmware via "Operation Regions" on a shared memory interface. Those wanting to learn more about OpRegion can do so from Intel's documentation.
Coreboot has supported Intel's OpRegion for other generations of Intel graphics hardware, but BayTrail only received the support on Wednesday. The BayTrail OpRegion code for Coreboot is based on the existing Broadwell code. It appears this helps on Coreboot-enabled systems for cases like recovery of the display support when resuming from S3 suspend on BayTrail hardware.
Details via this commit. If you are still using any Intel BayTrail hardware, let us know how it's been working out for you these days by commenting in the forums.
