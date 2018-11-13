Another Micro-ATX Haswell Era Motherboard Working With Coreboot But Needs Tiny Blob
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 16 November 2018 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
There are many Sandy Bridge era motherboards that have been freed by Coreboot while if you are looking for more options on something (slightly) newer, a micro-ATX Haswell-era motherboard from ASRock now works under this open-source BIOS implementation.

The ASRock H81M-HDS is the latest motherboard port now mainline in Coreboot. The ASRock H81M-HDS supports Haswell Core and Xeon CPUs, supports two DDR3/DDR3L DIMMs, one PCI Express x16 slot, onboard display outputs, four SATA ports, and multiple USB3/USB2 ports. This motherboard can be found refurbished still from some Internet shops for about $70 USD.


This board isn't 100% freed, however, by Coreboot. Hardware initialization still depends upon a 200KiB binary blob that contains Intel's memory reference code and system agent binary. The current Coreboot port also doesn't allow discrete GPUs to be used and there is no automatic fan control currently provided.

Those interested in this Haswell micro-ATX motherboard with Coreboot can find more details on this port via this Git merge.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot's Flashrom Moves On To Flashing AMD GPUs Up Through Polaris
Coreboot's Flashrom Working On Radeon GPU Flashing Support
OpenBMC Is Aiming For Its Major Debut In Early 2019
Yabits: A New UEFI Coreboot Payload Alternative To TianoCore & Closed-Source Blobs
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Coreboot Improvements For FU540 Land Following SiFive's Open-Source Boot Code
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo