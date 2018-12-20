The Coreboot folks are ending out 2018 with the release of version 4.9 that has 2,610 changes since their previous release just over a half-year ago.
The Coreboot 4.9 release features a number of code clean-ups to the different motherboard ports and all over, the Coreboot documentation is now hosted within the repository, the Intel FSP binaries are now integrated within the build system, and a number of older boards have been deprecated.
Coreboot 4.9 supports 56 new motherboards including a number of older ASRock G41 motherboards, various ASUS P5/P8 boards, nearly two dozen Google Chromebox/Chromebook boards, various Intel reference platforms, and a few Lenovo and Siemens boards. But support for 71 other dated motherboards were dropped from the source tree in 4.9 that were no longer maintained.
More details on all of the changes to be found in Coreboot 4.9 are outlined by today's release announcement on Coreboot.org.
