Coreboot 4.8 Released With 17 New Motherboards Supported
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 16 May 2018 at 02:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
While many Coreboot users just habitually ride the latest Git code, for those sticking to official stable releases, Coreboot 4.8 was released today.

With Coreboot 4.8 there is support for 17 more motherboards, nearly all of which are Intel Sandybridge/Geminilake/Ivybridge/Broadwell motherboards, many of which are Google Chromebooks. But there is also support for two Open Compute Project platforms as well as the SiFive HiFive Unleashed RISC-V development board. Also new is the Librem 15 v2 support. There is also new SoC support and that includes the Qualcomm SDM845 and the SiFive FU540 RISC-V platform.

While there are 17 new supported motherboards/mainboards, 39 were dropped from this release including many older and unmaintained ports.

Other work in Coreboot 4.8 includes a rework of AMD Stoney Ridge / older AGESA platforms, S3 support should now be working for Stoney, Lenovo mainboards have the start of native graphics initialization support, improved TianoCore integration, and a variety of other changes.

More details on Coreboot 4.8 can be found via today's release notes.
