Coreboot 4.7 Released With 47 More Motherboards Supported, AMD Stoney Ridge
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 15 January 2018 at 06:34 AM EST. 6 Comments
COREBOOT --
Coreboot 4.7 is now available as the latest release of this free and open-source BIOS/UEFI replacement.

Coreboot 4.7 is the latest tagged release for this project developed via Git. This release has initial support for AMD Stoney Ridge platforms, Intel ICH10 Southbridge support, Intel Denverton/Denverton-NS platform support, and initial work on supporting next-gen Intel Cannonlake platforms.

Coreboot 4.7 features support for 47 new motherboards/systems including the ASUS AM1I-A that just landed this weekend, ASUS Chromebook C202SA/C300SA/C301SA, Dell Chromebook 11, CompuLab Intense-PC, HP Chromebook 11, Intel Saddle Brook reference board, Lenovo ThinkPad T430, ThinkPad 11e, ThinkPad X131e, Samsung Chromebook 3, and a variety of other platforms.

The Coreboot 4.7 release also has some ChromeOS device improvements, ME_Cleaner has been pulled into Coreboot, Intel Sandy Bridge support improvements, and a varierty of other enhancements.

More details on Coreboot 4.7 via Coreboot.org.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
A "Newer" ASUS Mini-ITX AMD Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot
Flashrom 1.0 Officially Released For Programming BIOS/EFI/ROM Flash Chips
Intel NUC DCP847SKE Now Supported By Coreboot
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Some Older ThinkPads
Coreboot Conference 2017 Videos Now Available
Another Ivy Bridge Era Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot - ASRock B75 Pro3-M
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support