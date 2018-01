Coreboot 4.7 is now available as the latest release of this free and open-source BIOS/UEFI replacement.Coreboot 4.7 is the latest tagged release for this project developed via Git. This release has initial support for AMD Stoney Ridge platforms, Intel ICH10 Southbridge support, Intel Denverton/Denverton-NS platform support, and initial work on supporting next-gen Intel Cannonlake platforms.Coreboot 4.7 features support for 47 new motherboards/systems including the ASUS AM1I-A that just landed this weekend, ASUS Chromebook C202SA/C300SA/C301SA, Dell Chromebook 11, CompuLab Intense-PC, HP Chromebook 11, Intel Saddle Brook reference board, Lenovo ThinkPad T430, ThinkPad 11e, ThinkPad X131e, Samsung Chromebook 3, and a variety of other platforms.The Coreboot 4.7 release also has some ChromeOS device improvements, ME_Cleaner has been pulled into Coreboot, Intel Sandy Bridge support improvements, and a varierty of other enhancements.More details on Coreboot 4.7 via Coreboot.org