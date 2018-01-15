Coreboot 4.7 is now available as the latest release of this free and open-source BIOS/UEFI replacement.
Coreboot 4.7 is the latest tagged release for this project developed via Git. This release has initial support for AMD Stoney Ridge platforms, Intel ICH10 Southbridge support, Intel Denverton/Denverton-NS platform support, and initial work on supporting next-gen Intel Cannonlake platforms.
Coreboot 4.7 features support for 47 new motherboards/systems including the ASUS AM1I-A that just landed this weekend, ASUS Chromebook C202SA/C300SA/C301SA, Dell Chromebook 11, CompuLab Intense-PC, HP Chromebook 11, Intel Saddle Brook reference board, Lenovo ThinkPad T430, ThinkPad 11e, ThinkPad X131e, Samsung Chromebook 3, and a variety of other platforms.
The Coreboot 4.7 release also has some ChromeOS device improvements, ME_Cleaner has been pulled into Coreboot, Intel Sandy Bridge support improvements, and a varierty of other enhancements.
More details on Coreboot 4.7 via Coreboot.org.
