Coreboot 4.13 Adds Intel TXT, Picks Up New Boards For AMD Pollock, Intel Alder Lake
Coreboot 4.13 is out today as the latest tagged version of this open-source firmware platform supporting a wide range of hardware.

Coreboot 4.13 brings initial support for Intel TXT (Trusted eXecution Technology) that can be used with a Coreboot Measured Launch Environment, support for hidden PCI devices, built-in Address Sanitizer support for run-time memory debugging, initial support for building Coreboot as x86_64 code for better performance and allowing use of more than 4GB of RAM, an updated resource allocator, and other improvements.

On the motherboard side there is a host of new boards supported, but as usual many of them end up being Google Chromebooks. Outside of all the Google additions, there is support for a number of older motherboards like the Acer G43T-AM3, Biostar TH61-ITX, and Supermicro X11SSH-F. Some newer hardware to be supported include the System76 Lemp9 and Purism Librem Mini / Mini v2. The HP EliteBook 2560p / 9480M, HP ProBook 6360b, and Lenovo ThinkPad X230s are also now supported

New reference platforms supported by Coreboot 4.13 worth mentioning are AMD Cereme as a board for the forthcoming Pollock APU. There is also support for the Intel Alder Lake P RVP with this Coreboot release.

More details on the new board coverage and other Coreboot 4.13 additions via the Coreboot.org release announcement.
