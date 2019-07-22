Coreboot 4.10 was released today with some 2,500+ commits over the past eight months for this increasingly popular open-source alternative to proprietary BIOS implementations.
Coreboot 4.10 offers a lot of changes all over the place but as usual is mostly dominated by new motherboard ports. As is also the usual case for Coreboot, many of the new motherboards are for different Google Chromebook devices from their codenamed Bloog to Mistral devices and more.
In total there are 28 new motherboards supported by this release (and 7 obsolete motherboards removed). Some of the non-Google additions include the ASRock H110M-DVS, ASUS H61M-CS, Facebook FBG1701, Intel Cometlake-RVP, Lenovo R500, Lenovo X1, Purism Librem 13 v4, Purism Librem 15 v4, Supermicro X10SLM-PLUS-F, and UP SQUARED.
Newly supported processors/SoCs for Coreboot 4.10 are the AMD Picasso APU and Qualcomm QCS405 More details on Coreboot 4.10 via Coreboot.org.
Add A Comment