Coreboot 4.10 Released With New Support For Many Chromebooks & Random Motherboards
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 22 July 2019 at 08:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
Coreboot 4.10 was released today with some 2,500+ commits over the past eight months for this increasingly popular open-source alternative to proprietary BIOS implementations.

Coreboot 4.10 offers a lot of changes all over the place but as usual is mostly dominated by new motherboard ports. As is also the usual case for Coreboot, many of the new motherboards are for different Google Chromebook devices from their codenamed Bloog to Mistral devices and more.

In total there are 28 new motherboards supported by this release (and 7 obsolete motherboards removed). Some of the non-Google additions include the ASRock H110M-DVS, ASUS H61M-CS, Facebook FBG1701, Intel Cometlake-RVP, Lenovo R500, Lenovo X1, Purism Librem 13 v4, Purism Librem 15 v4, Supermicro X10SLM-PLUS-F, and UP SQUARED.

Newly supported processors/SoCs for Coreboot 4.10 are the AMD Picasso APU and Qualcomm QCS405 More details on Coreboot 4.10 via Coreboot.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
TUXEDO Computers Is The Latest Linux PC Vendor Eyeing Coreboot
Coreboot Adds Support For Apollolake-Powered UP-Squared SBC Maker Board
The NSA Is Looking To Contribute To A New x86 Security Feature To Coreboot
Firmware Reverse-Engineering Using NSA Software Continues
Coreboot Project Is Leveraging NSA Software To Help With Firmware Reverse Engineering
System76 Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware For Their Laptops
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
Systemd Introduces A New & Practical Service For Dealing With PStore
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support