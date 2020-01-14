CoreAVI VkCoreGL SC1 Hits Compliance For Ushering Vulkan Into Safety Critical Systems

Vulkan could soon be used indirectly on safety critical military and aerospace displays thanks to CoreAVI's VkCoreGL SC1.
While there is a Vulkan safety-critical working group with aims similar to OpenGL SC, at the moment there is no released Vulkan SC specification. But Military and aerospace supplier CoreAVI (who is also involved in the Vulkan SC effort) has developed VkCoreGL SC1 as an OpenGL SC library running on top of Vulkan.
VkCoreGL SC1 is for transitioning OpenGL safety critical applications onto Vulkan-based systens. VkCoreGL SC1 is similar to Mesa's Zink and the other projects implementing OpenGL over Vulkan but with CoreAVI's commercial offering they are implementing the OpenGL safety critical specification. As of today, they are now formally deemed in compliance with OpenGL SC 1.0.1.
This is a nice stepping stone to ultimately allowing safety critical application developers to target a "Vulkan SC" in the future when that materializes, but for now at least hardware vendors can begin offer Vulkan-based systems for these markets without losing OpenGL-based support / having to provide OpenGL SC drivers.
More details at Khronos.org and CoreAVI.com.
