Intel Core i9 9900KS Releasing In October With All-Core 5GHz Turbo

Intel announced at IFA 2019 in Berlin that their Core i9 9900KS processor will be releasing next month.For those losing track, the Core i9 9900KS is Intel's all-core 5GHz processor as a step above the existing Core i9 9900K. On the downside, it's still a 14nm-derived Coffeelake part.The 5GHz all-core turbo frequency with the i9-9900KS is said to be possible with normal air cooling. The base frequency of this eight-core / sixteen thread processor will be 4.0GHz, a 400MHz increase over the 9900K. Pricing and TDP figures have yet to be announced.Intel also stated that the performance-per-dollar with upcoming HEDT Cascadelake-X processors will be roughly 2x that of Skylake-X.Intel hasn't yet indicated if we'll be sampled with the 9900KS or Cascadelake-X for Linux benchmarking, but hopefully as certainly many Linux users are interested in the performance potential -- with real-world workloads, which was also a common theme for Intel's IFA 2019 talk.