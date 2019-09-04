Intel Core i9 9900KS Releasing In October With All-Core 5GHz Turbo
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 September 2019 at 03:14 PM EDT. 12 Comments
INTEL --
Intel announced at IFA 2019 in Berlin that their Core i9 9900KS processor will be releasing next month.

For those losing track, the Core i9 9900KS is Intel's all-core 5GHz processor as a step above the existing Core i9 9900K. On the downside, it's still a 14nm-derived Coffeelake part.

The 5GHz all-core turbo frequency with the i9-9900KS is said to be possible with normal air cooling. The base frequency of this eight-core / sixteen thread processor will be 4.0GHz, a 400MHz increase over the 9900K. Pricing and TDP figures have yet to be announced.

Intel also stated that the performance-per-dollar with upcoming HEDT Cascadelake-X processors will be roughly 2x that of Skylake-X.

Intel hasn't yet indicated if we'll be sampled with the 9900KS or Cascadelake-X for Linux benchmarking, but hopefully as certainly many Linux users are interested in the performance potential -- with real-world workloads, which was also a common theme for Intel's IFA 2019 talk.
12 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Preparing NN Integer Mode Scaling
Intel Begins Setting Up Driver Mappings For Classic vs. Gallium3D OpenGL Linux Drivers
Intel Gen 12 Graphics Bringing "Display State Buffer" Engine
Intel's Open-Source Graphics Driver Lands Another Icelake/Gen11 Performance Optimization
Linux Kernel Clearing Up Intel CPU Names With Proliferation Of Different Cores
Intel Shares Highlights From Their 2019 Open-Source Technology Summit
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Fairphone 3 Pre-Orders Begin For Ethical Smartphone With Better Specs Than The Librem 5