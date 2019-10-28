Intel Core i9 9900KS Linux Benchmarks Are Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 October 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT.
The Intel Core i9 9900KS is still on track for shipping this month as the revived Coffeelake CPU that is capable of hitting an all-core turbo frequency of 5.0GHz. Linux benchmarks of the Core i9 9900KS are coming.

This morning marks the "unboxing embargo" expiry. So, unfortunately, today we are not allowed to share any performance figures or anything besides showing off the new CPU / packaging.


The box is massive and of course is a press box while inside is the Core i9 9900KS plastic packaging. The Core i9 9900KS features an all-core 5GHz turbo frequency and 4GHz base clock while still being eight cores plus Hyper Threading and other specs in common with the existing Core i9 9900K. The Core i9 9900K (non-S) as a reminder carries a 3.6GHz base frequency and a turbo single-core frequency of 5.0GHz.


It's been rumored on other websites for weeks the Core i9 9900KS will retail for just north of $500 USD. The Core i9 9900KS is, of course, still going head to head against the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X.

When the i9-9900KS review embargo expires in the days ahead, plenty of Linux benchmarks will begin flowing.
