It's been a while since last hearing anything of Linux block subsystem maintainer's Jens Axboe crusade on achieving the maximum possible IOPS-per-core. However, on Friday he was out with his latest insight in still declaring Intel's Core i9 12900K "Alder Lake" processor as being the king of IOPS-per-core performance at nearly 13M IOPS per CPU core.
Last summer achieving ~3.5M IOPS per-core was impressive but block subsystem maintainer and IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe was working on many optimizations and kept better tuning the kernel code. When he assembled a Zen 3 desktop he hit more than 5M IOPS per core but kept on tuning.
It was just in October he broke 10M IOPS per core while now 13M is his best number.
Axboe tweeted on Friday, "12900K still king of the IOPS-per-core, re-testing with current -git."
The Intel Core i9 12900K paired with Intel Optane P5800X NVMe storage has him currently able to achieve 13.07 IOPS per CPU core with the latest Linux kernel. Quite an achievement.
