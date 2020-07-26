Core i3 10100 vs. Core i5 10600K vs. Ryzen 3 3300X Linux Gaming Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 July 2020 at 09:30 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Last month on Phoronix were 350+ benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs. Intel Core i3 10100, including a number of Linux gaming performance tests. Following that I also ran some tests with the Core i5 10600K tossed in for those that may be weighing between the Ryzen 3 / Core i3 vs. Core i5 for gaming. Here are those additional data points.

Last month after that head-to-head comparison with 350+ Linux benchmarks in total, for the gaming subset I also ran additional tests of the Core i5 10600K on the same system and same driver configuration. I lost track of posting those numbers until coming across them again this weekend, so for those interested, here is an overview of the results and they can all be found in full via OpenBenchmarking.org.

Beyond looking at the raw (1080p focused) Linux gaming tests with the i5-10600K included, there are also CPU-based power consumption data points too.

A number of different gaming tests were run of both native Linux games as well as titles running on Linux via Steam Play / Proton with DXVK. To little surprise, the Core i5 10600K leads in most of the tests.

Or in performance-per-Watt, the Core i3 10100 easily leads in this 1080p-focused lower-end Linux gaming comparison.

During the Linux gaming tests, the Core i3 10100 CPU was consuming much less power than the Ryzen 3 3300X, at least according to AMD's new amd_energy open-source driver.

When taking the geometric mean of all these gaming raw performance results, the Ryzen 3 3300X and Core i3 10100 were tied while the Core i5 10600K had just a 4% advantage in these particular Linux gaming benchmarks.

Continue to OpenBenchmarking.org to see all the results in full.
