DigitalOcean & Others Still Working On Core Scheduling To Make Hyper Threading Safer
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 August 2020 at 05:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With vulnerabilities like L1TF and Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) prominently showing the insecurities of Intel Hyper Threading, DigitalOcean and other organizations continue spearheading a core scheduling implementation for Linux that could allow HT to remain enabled but with reducing the security risk.

DigitalOcean has been working on Linux core scheduling for more than one year as a means of ensuring only trusted applications get scheduled to run on siblings of a core. At the same time, the scheduler aims to try to avoid using SMT/HT in areas where it could degrade the performance.

DigitalOcean engineers presented at Linux Plumbers Conference 2019 on their core scheduling work and now for LPC 2020 they still are working on it -- and with hopes of seeing it upstreamed. Other organizations like SUSE have also been engaged in core scheduling.

Public cloud computing companies like DigitalOcean are particularly interested in core scheduling as they rely on selling "virtual CPUs" and thus generally take advantage of SMT/HT for squeezing the most out of each server. Being forced to disable Hyper Threading would be detrimental to their bottom line while at least with core scheduling they can provide some safer guarantees around HT.

DigitalOcean engineers sent out their sixth version of the core scheduling patches at the end of June. With it the performance has improved compared to the early versions last year so it's at least not as bad as disabling Hyper Threading, but still at a performance loss compared to an unmitigated system.



It depends upon the workload for the overall cost of Linux core scheduling, but at least generally is more palatable than just outright disabling SMT/HT.

Linux core scheduling will be discussed more this week at the virtual Linux Plumbers Conference but for those interested in the DigitalOcean presentation it can be found here (PDF).

On Tuesday is when they plan to discuss more on their steps for hopefully upstreaming core scheduling into the Linux kernel.
Add A Comment
Related News
BPF Preload / User Mode Debugging Additions On The Way For Linux 5.10
Linux 5.9-rc2 Released With EXT4 Updates, More POWER10 Bits
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell