Intel's ConnMan 1.41 Released With WPA3-SAE WPA_Supplicant Support, New IWD Too

Intel open-source engineer Marcel Holtmann is marking the end of January with new releases to their ConnMan Linux network connection manager software along with a new IWD as their iNet Wireless Daemon as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant on Linux systems.
ConnMan 1.41 introduces WPA3-SAE support using the manager's WPA_Supplicant back-end. WPA3-SAE is also known as the "WPA3 Personal" mode for the static passphrase authentication method using Simultaneous Authentication of Equals. This new ConnMan release also brings a number of bug fixes, including an issue previously of problems connecting to WiFi networks without a passphrase. ConnMan 1.41 also adds support for a D-Bus ObjectManager interface.
This is the first update to this open-source connection manager software in a half-year so there is a fair amount in tow. ConnMan 1.41 is available from kernel.org.
Holtmann also released IWB 1.23 as their WPA_Supplicant alternative. WPA_Supplicant 1.23 is a smaller release with just seeing fixes around handling handshake offloading and at_console/D-Bus policy handling. IWD 1.23 is available from its kernel.org repo.
