A number of Intel's open-source projects have been seeing new released this week presumably for making Q2/H1-2021 goals, including two of the networking projects maintained by the company: the ConnMan connection manager and IWD wireless daemon. IWD 1.15 was released on Saturday as the latest version of this wireless daemon maintained by Intel as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant. With IWD 1.15 there is support for estimating of the VHT RX data report, exporting of daemon information, and supporting FT-over-DS procedures with multiple BSS... Namely just low-level changes for this WiFi daemon. ConnMan 1.40 also released this week with a variety of fixes. Among those fixes for this Linux network connection manager are for handling of the WiFi disconnecting status and an issue with the handling of WiFi auto-connect when using IWD. There is also a fix for a possible stack-based buffer overflow attack.It's been another busy week in the Intel open-source world. Outside of these Intel Linux networking components this week also brought the ISPC 1.16 compiler , another routine update to the Intel Compute Runtime, OSPray Studio 0.7 , and other oneAPI component updates.