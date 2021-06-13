Intel's ConnMan 1.40, IWD 1.15 Released For Linux Networking
A number of Intel's open-source projects have been seeing new released this week presumably for making Q2/H1-2021 goals, including two of the networking projects maintained by the company: the ConnMan connection manager and IWD wireless daemon.

IWD 1.15 was released on Saturday as the latest version of this wireless daemon maintained by Intel as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant. With IWD 1.15 there is support for estimating of the VHT RX data report, exporting of daemon information, and supporting FT-over-DS procedures with multiple BSS... Namely just low-level changes for this WiFi daemon.

ConnMan 1.40 also released this week with a variety of fixes. Among those fixes for this Linux network connection manager are for handling of the WiFi disconnecting status and an issue with the handling of WiFi auto-connect when using IWD. There is also a fix for a possible stack-based buffer overflow attack.

It's been another busy week in the Intel open-source world. Outside of these Intel Linux networking components this week also brought the ISPC 1.16 compiler, another routine update to the Intel Compute Runtime, OSPray Studio 0.7, and other oneAPI component updates.
