Intel's open-source ConnMan software for managing Internet connections on Linux particularly for embedded systems has seen a new release.
ConnMan 1.38 is the new release that was issued on Friday and is the first release of this Linux connection manager in nearly one year.
One of the big additions with ConnMan 1.38 is now supporting WireGuard, which is good news with mainline WireGuard kernel support on the way with Linux 5.6.
ConnMan 1.38 also is updated against the Intel IWD wireless daemon's latest APIs and has several fixes around VPN/OpenVPN support and other issues.
ConnMan 1.38 is available from Kernel.org for those preferring it over the likes of NetworkManager.
Add A Comment